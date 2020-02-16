|
Nancy Ann Howe, age 75, residing at Tullio Towers in Erie, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Meadville on April 29, 1944, daughter of the late Daniel and Elinor Ramsey.
Nancy was a graduate of Lawrence Park High School. She was a former employee of Hamot Hospital and also volunteered with GECAC.
Nancy is survived by her son, Robert Howe; one sister, Diane Fife (Bill); one granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Ganza.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020