Nancy Bacon Andrews, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed Senior Living.
She was born in Erie, on November 7, 1924, a daughter to the late Edwin Warner Bacon and Agnes Caughey Carroll.
Nancy was a 1942 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and graduated from Wells College in Ithaca, N.Y. in 1946. Shortly after, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Truman Andrews II. They made their first home in Pittsburgh where Nancy worked as a medical technician. After moving back to Erie, Nancy and Truman started a family, and raised five strong loving daughters, who brought them much joy!
She was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, where she served as a Deacon. She was a talented artist and a wonderful homemaker, and taught all of her daughters the secret of homemade applesauce. She loved music, flowers, gardening, painting, homemaking, and was a life long member of the Erie Art Museum and Delta Sigma Sorority. After the daughters had left the nest, Nancy was free to enjoy another life passion – travelling. Besides visiting grandchildren, she and Truman took many trips to Florida, the Caribbean, Europe, and even went gold panning in Alaska.
Nancy lost so many people that she loved - in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Andrews II; two daughters, Carrolle Andrews Flanagan and Susan Andrews Clark; a brother, Warner Bacon; and two sisters, Carroll Bacon Klahr and Jean Bacon Smith; and four beloved nephews.
Nancy leaves behind so many people who love her and miss her – she is survived by three daughters, Jean Wisniewski and her husband Donald Wisniewski of Waterford, Sarah Andrews and her husband Tien Le of Seattle, and Rebecca Andrews and her husband Scott Shane of Seattle; two sons-in-law, Kevin Clark of Erie and Michael Flanagan of Langley, Washington; nine grandchildren, Erin Flanagan Morgan, Colin T. Flanagan, Adam Trott, Ian Trott, Andrew Dreistadt, Heidi Dreistadt, Sarah Dreistadt, Maggie Dreistadt and Ellie Shane; and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott, Cremation and Funeral Services, 3801 West 26th St. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 250 West 7th St., Erie, PA 16501.
Send condolences www.burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.