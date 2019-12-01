|
|
Nancy C. Dillon, age 86, of Erie and formerly of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
She was born in Erie on June 27, 1933, a daughter of the late Francis H. and Mildred (Stuart) Dillon.
Nancy graduated from Strong Vincent High School, earned a Bachelor's Degree from Edinboro University and a Master's Degree from Arizona State University.
She spent her 30+ years teaching Art in the Scottsdale, Arizona Unified School District. During her tenure she coached volleyball and softball, was active in the teacher's union, and was a member of numerous committees.
Nancy had an infectious smile that brought joy to all she met. In her free time Nancy enjoyed music, bowling, camping and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother in law, Richard "Dick" DeLuca; and her companion of nearly 50 years, Betty Houston.
Nancy is survived by her twin sister, Sally D. DeLuca. She is further survived by her nieces, Cindy Lou and Christine DeLuca and her cousin, Shirley A. Beers of California.
Nancy's family would like to acknowledge and personally thank Robin Vicary, the staff of Bickford of Presque Isle Bay, and the amazing caregiver's she had while residing at the Regency of South Shore.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St. Erie. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 or the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, 201 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019