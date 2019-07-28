Home

Nancy Carol Shadle Kovaly

Nancy Carol Shadle Kovaly 77 resided in Glendale Ariz., & passed away on July 16th, 2019.

Nancy was born Nancy C Shadle & raised by her Loving Grandparents Sam and Cora Shadle in Pennsylvania. She attended East High school, class of 1960. She married Bob Kovaly in 1966, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary before Bobs passing in 2017. Always committed to hard work she worked multiple jobs in the 70's at Takis and Demitris and owner of Peach St Pizza before moving to Arizona in 1979. She always considered Erie home and the friendships she made were deep rooted and she always treasured them. Those that knew her remember that she always lit a room with her happiness. She was always a giver and never a taker. Always the first to ask if you needed help and always the last to sit down for dinner. Her passion to cook, making crafts and take care of her family was undeniable. She was always the loudest cheering at all the baseball games. As a mother to Rob, Wendy, Kathy, Steve & Rae Marie, her love never wavered . She adored her six grandchildren with all of her heart and they loved her.

Mom, we have so much love in our heart for you and you will be greatly missed. Go in peace and be with your beloved son Steve , husband Bob and Elvis. Go make meatloaf & pumpkin cookies for the angels and smile down upon us when you have the time.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019
