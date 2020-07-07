1/1
Nancy Carol Smith McCollum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Nancy went home to her Heavenly Father, after a prolonged fight with kidney disease.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Joseph Smith; her mother, Katherine Phillips Smith; her sister, Dorothy Ann Smith; and her brother, Charles William Smith.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Arthur McCollum; as well as three nephews.

Born April 10, 1946, Nancy lived on the lower east side most of her life. She attended East High School, playing second chair clarinet in the marching band and orchestra, graduating in 1965. She had been studying MIS at Mercyhurst College.

Nancy began her work life at Byrd Plastics and ended it working in the carrier craft at the USPS. She enjoyed counted cross-stitch and especially her animals.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday, July 8th, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 247 E. Front Street, Erie, PA 16507, or to an animal shelter of your choosing.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved