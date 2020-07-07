On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Nancy went home to her Heavenly Father, after a prolonged fight with kidney disease.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Joseph Smith; her mother, Katherine Phillips Smith; her sister, Dorothy Ann Smith; and her brother, Charles William Smith.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Arthur McCollum; as well as three nephews.
Born April 10, 1946, Nancy lived on the lower east side most of her life. She attended East High School, playing second chair clarinet in the marching band and orchestra, graduating in 1965. She had been studying MIS at Mercyhurst College.
Nancy began her work life at Byrd Plastics and ended it working in the carrier craft at the USPS. She enjoyed counted cross-stitch and especially her animals.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday, July 8th, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 247 E. Front Street, Erie, PA 16507, or to an animal shelter of your choosing.
