Nancy Cheryl Fink Lower, age 82, of Springville, Utah, died on May 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 21, 1936, in Evanston, Illinois, to Walker and Alice Fink.
She lived in Edinboro, Pa. from 1967 to 1980, with her husband (Rev. George Lower), who worked as a campus minister, and their four daughters. Nancy worked as a nurse and nurse practitioner. During her final professional position, as Peace Corps Medical Director, in Mauritania she suffered from an accident causing her to become quadriplegic. Amazingly, Nancy remained full of life and hope, active in her community and with her family for 20 more years!
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th in Provo, Utah, with a reception in Springville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the International Rescue Committee or the Audubon Society. The full obituary can found at: wheelermortuaries.com. An online memorial has been created for her at GatheringUs.com, where the family hopes to post a video of the service and a slideshow.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019