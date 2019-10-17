|
1941-2019
Nancy D. Jakubowski passed away September 24th, 2019, at Elim Assisted Living Facility in Princeton, Minnesota.
Nancy grew up in North East, Pa., with her parents Mr. and Mrs. A. Duncan Phillips and brother Archie Phillips.
Nancy appeared in the production of a "Room Full of Roses" at the Erie Playhouse from November 27th, 1956 through January 5th, 1957, and in school plays such as "Madness and Triple Time," and "Winter Wonderland" at North East Joint High School as a sophomore. In December 1960, Nancy directed and played in a playlet themed: "A typical woman's meeting." Nancy went on to complete a degree in Business Management, and throughout her life, worked in nursing and as an office manager.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband George Jakubowski and son Randy Norcross.
She is survived by her brother Archie Phillips of North East, Pa., daughter Tammy Moore of Ariton, AL, sons Robert Norcross of Hampton, Va. and John Peters of Princeton, Minn., and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment will be in Erie Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019