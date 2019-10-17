Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Jakubowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy D. Jakubowski


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy D. Jakubowski Obituary
1941-2019

Nancy D. Jakubowski passed away September 24th, 2019, at Elim Assisted Living Facility in Princeton, Minnesota.

Nancy grew up in North East, Pa., with her parents Mr. and Mrs. A. Duncan Phillips and brother Archie Phillips.

Nancy appeared in the production of a "Room Full of Roses" at the Erie Playhouse from November 27th, 1956 through January 5th, 1957, and in school plays such as "Madness and Triple Time," and "Winter Wonderland" at North East Joint High School as a sophomore. In December 1960, Nancy directed and played in a playlet themed: "A typical woman's meeting." Nancy went on to complete a degree in Business Management, and throughout her life, worked in nursing and as an office manager.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband George Jakubowski and son Randy Norcross.

She is survived by her brother Archie Phillips of North East, Pa., daughter Tammy Moore of Ariton, AL, sons Robert Norcross of Hampton, Va. and John Peters of Princeton, Minn., and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment will be in Erie Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.