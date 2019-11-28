|
Nancy E. Dailey Sweeny, 78, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on December 2, 1940, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Catherine Kenny Dailey. Nancy graduated from Academy High School in 1958 and went on to attend Edinboro University. She worked as an executive secretary for American Sterilizer Co., Bucyrus-Erie and American Meter Co. Nancy later retired from her true calling as a teacher's aide for the Millcreek School District, working with the special needs students. She was a member of St. Peter Cathedral, Sacred Heart Church and the Glenwood YMCA. Nancy volunteered for the Barber National Institute and St. Vincent Hospital. She enjoyed playing cards, garage sales, antiques and traveling. Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed babysitting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Sweeny; her stepson, Joseph Sweeny; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Dailey.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Delio; her stepsons, Charles Sweeny and his wife Mollie, John Sweeny and Robert Sweeny; her grandchildren, David Delio, John, Peter and Matthew Leggiero, Kathi, Michael, Daniel, Caitlin, Robert and Patrick Sweeny; her great-grandson, Mark; her three brothers, Timothy O. "Tod" Dailey, Robert T. Dailey and his wife Nancy, and James E. Dailey and his wife Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Peter Cathedral the following morning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation - 100 Barber Place Erie, PA 16507.
