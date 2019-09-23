|
|
Nancy E. (Rouse) Fiolek, 72 of Girard, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor following a brief illness.
She was born October 26, 1946 in Erie, a daughter of the late Terrence and Nancy (Heath) Rouse.
Following her graduation in 1964 from the Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard, she married and traveled throughout the United States with her husband, raising and taking care of her family. She later was employed at the now, FBO North Coast Air at the Erie International Airport and later for Rich's Frozen Foods in Lake City.
Nancy enjoyed crocheting and was always there to babysit for her family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her daughter, Melissa A. Fiolek of Girard; a son, Jeffrey A. Fiolek (Tiffany) of Lake City; three sisters, Betty Lou Andrews (Dave) of Girard, Janet M. Cady (Ivan) of Williamsville, N.Y., Kathleen J. Ford (Doug) of Hallsville, Texas; her grandchildren, Brendan, Lacey, Alexis and EmmaLee Fiolek and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to the time of a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard with Rev. Scott Detisch officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Building Fund, 101 Olin Ave., Girard, PA 16417. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 23, 2019