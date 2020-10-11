1/1
Rev. Nancy E. Glass Kirkpatrick Robertson
1942 - 2020
Rev. Nancy E. Glass Kirkpatrick Robertson, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Warren, Pa. on July 17, 1942, daughter of the late Leo and Marion Dixon Glass.

Nancy graduated from East High School and was the proprietor for many years of Nancy's Family Hair Care. She later became the Associate Pastor of the Erie First Church of God on Pine Avenue, where she was very active over the years. Nancy enjoyed crafts, crossword puzzles, and flowers. She especially treasured time spent with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her former husband, Thomas Robertson; son, Daniel Angerer; sister, Virginia Rossman; and great-granddaughter, Sofija Rose.

Survivors include her children, Kristen Dobrich (James) and Anthony Mazzone (Susan); two sisters, Roxanne Howard and Sarah Peters; one brother, Francis "Bucky" Robertson (Jeri); one daughter-in-law, Laura Angerer; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Randi, Anastasia, Rachel, Taylour, Kyle, Megan and Kayla; and nine great-grandchildren.

No calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
