Nancy E. (Sutorius) Holland, age 81, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home in Erie, Pa., surrounded by her family. She was born in Bayshore, N.Y., on February 5, 1938, daughter of the late Walter and Johanna Sutorius.
Nancy was a graduate of the College of Notre Dame of Maryland and went on to receive her Masters in Library Science from Syracuse University. She was the head librarian at the Post Library at Fort Jay on Governors Island, New York. It was there she met her beloved husband of 55 years, Lieutenant James C. Holland who was stationed there at the time. The two were married on Governors Island on October 17, 1964 and moved to their permanent residence in Erie, Pa.
Nancy was most passionate about raising her five children Karen, Dave, Barb, Chris and Sandy. She was an avid tennis player and followed the sport closely. She enjoyed gardening, reading and frequenting the local library. Nancy was intelligent, thoughtful and always eager to learn. She looked forward to great conversation and a healthy debate with family and friends. Nancy was driven by her faith, practiced it, and shared it with those she loved.
In retirement, Nancy and Jim split their time between their home in Erie, Pa. and Jensen Beach, Fla. When they weren't there, they were visiting their children and grandchildren in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Md. and Lancaster, Pa.
Nancy is survived by her sister Sr. Barbara Sutorius SSND, her husband Jim, their five children and spouses, 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Walter Jr. Sutorius.
There will be no viewing, but friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Erie County Library: 160 E. Front St., Erie PA 16507, or to The Friends of Martin County Library System: 2885 SE Federal Hwy., Stuart, FL 34994. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 27, 2019