Nancy E. (Lewis) McDonald Arkwright, 83, of Girard, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Manchester Commons.
She was born on February 29, 1936, in North Girard, (now Lake City), daughter of the late Grant and Velma (English) Lewis.
She was married on March 24, 1989 to William "Bill" Arkwright, who preceded her in death in 1992.
Nancy graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1954. Following high school, she married Guy McDonald of Girard, and raising her family became her priority. Later she worked at Girard Model Works and at Emsco until 1990. During her retirement years, she was well known as a greeter at the Edder Funeral Home in Girard.
Nancy attended the Federated Church of East Springfield and Franklin Center United Methodist Church. She also volunteered at Manchester Presbyterian Lodge Auxiliary. She loved taking care of her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed socializing with family and friends.
Survivors include her five children, Susan M. Brzozowski (Raymond) of Cranesville, Cindy E. Panunzio (Frank) of Millcreek, David G. McDonald (Linda) of Cranesville, Dennis G. McDonald (Amy), and Dale G. McDonald (Amy), all of Girard; fourteen grandchildren, Marne, Christina, Carolynn, Stephanie, Sarah, Kimberly, Michael, Colleen, Kari, Mathu, Jeffrey, Allison, Rachel, Dylan; many great-grandchildren; several stepchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Barb English officiating.
Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The Girard Cemetery Association, c/o Gail Fees, 847 Pine Tree Dr., Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019