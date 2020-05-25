Home

Nancy G. (Weaver) Yost


1934 - 2020
Nancy G. (Weaver) Yost, 86, of Wattsburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital after an extended illness. She was born March 23, 1934 in Rimersburg, Clarion County, Pa.

Family members include her husband of 70 years, Victor Yost; five children- Christine Munsee (Chuck), Suzanne Curtis (Dean), Patricia Munsee, Victor Yost Jr., and Jessica Tinko; ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Joel Weaver; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Harriet Hall Weaver; an infant daughter, one sister, two brothers, a grandson, a great-great-grandson, and a nephew.

Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at Harmony Baptist Church in Waterford. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville, PA. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2020
