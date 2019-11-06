Home

Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH
Nancy Galeazzo Souder

Nancy Galeazzo Souder Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial, for Nancy Galeazzo Souder, 69, will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, Ohio. Friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., on Friday, November 8th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville.

Nancy was born on September 16, 1950, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to John and Aleth (Schrode) Galeazzo. She passed away on November 5, 2019, at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.

Nancy received her bachelor's degree from Villa Maria College of Nursing in Erie, Pa., and she graduated from Marymount University, Magna Cum Laude, with a Master's degree. She was a registered nurse for 42 years and was the Director of Resource Management at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

She enjoyed reading and was a huge Washington Capitals Hockey team fan. In 2019, Nancy was presented with a Championship Ring – the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. She also served on the Board of the Washington Capitals' Fan Club.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ricky Souder and brother, John (Susan) Galeazzo. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019
