Nancy Harrington Everts Adams, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
She was born on September 19, 1938, a daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret Vitron Harrington.
Nancy retired from Glenn Electric and enjoyed going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Adams and two sisters, Betty Brown and Carol Harrington.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Carter (fiancé, Clayton Peterman), her eldest son, Tim Everts and two additional daughters and a son. A sister, Lois Forness, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, especially, Lilly and Ella who brought such joy to her life on a daily basis, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery
The family would like to thank her granddaughter, Kaycee for the love, care and assistance she gave her grandmother.
Nancy will be missed by her sister, Lois, her great friends, Louella Johannes, Marge Hume and Jan Bradley and her four legged friend, Belle.
Memorials may be made to LECOM Health Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County and th family would like to thank Chrisann for her care.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019