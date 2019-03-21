Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. (Forbes) Barton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy J. (Forbes) Barton, age 80, of Harborcreek, peacefully passed away at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 28, 1938, in Erie, Pa., to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Durst) Forbes.

Nancy was formerly employed by Eureka Foundry, St. George's Tavern in North East, and the Harbor Creek and Iroquois School Districts as a school bus driver. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing, Bingo, cards, football, and camping.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, John J. Bucheral; and sisters, Sharon Chatfield and Mary Lecker.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harry L. Barton, whom she married October 10, 1969; children, Marilyn Lantzy of Linwoood, N.C., Linda Lane (Ron) of North East, Diane Farrell (Gary) of Corry, Ken Bucheral of North East, Darlene Marsh of North East, Eric Barton (Carmen) of North East, and Bonnie Bucheral of North East; siblings, Richard Forbes (Nancy) of Wesleyville, Robert Forbes (Elaine) of Jamestown, Rena Pierce of North East, and James Durst (Lori) of North East; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from noon until the time of a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now