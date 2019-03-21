|
Nancy J. (Forbes) Barton, age 80, of Harborcreek, peacefully passed away at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 28, 1938, in Erie, Pa., to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Durst) Forbes.
Nancy was formerly employed by Eureka Foundry, St. George's Tavern in North East, and the Harbor Creek and Iroquois School Districts as a school bus driver. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing, Bingo, cards, football, and camping.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, John J. Bucheral; and sisters, Sharon Chatfield and Mary Lecker.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harry L. Barton, whom she married October 10, 1969; children, Marilyn Lantzy of Linwoood, N.C., Linda Lane (Ron) of North East, Diane Farrell (Gary) of Corry, Ken Bucheral of North East, Darlene Marsh of North East, Eric Barton (Carmen) of North East, and Bonnie Bucheral of North East; siblings, Richard Forbes (Nancy) of Wesleyville, Robert Forbes (Elaine) of Jamestown, Rena Pierce of North East, and James Durst (Lori) of North East; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from noon until the time of a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2019