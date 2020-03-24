|
|
Nancy J. Haskins Greene, age 91, a lifelong resident of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born on May 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Albert and Alma Schell Haskins.
She graduated from Academy High School in June 1946 and worked in the office of A.A. Brugger & Son and R.W. Spaulding & Son before becoming a full-time home-maker and mother. She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed over 60 years of getting together with her "club girls", who were school friends since grade school, playing cards and sharing stories of their families. She also enjoyed participating in the Silver Sneakers Exercise class at the Glenwood Y and going to estate sales. She was seen most often walking across West 38th Street to shop at the Liberty Plaza, where she would run into neighbors and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William J. Greene, and her sister, Donna M. Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Parshall (Mark) of Waterford, and her son, Kevin W. Greene (Michelle) of Youngsville. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Amy Pound (Kurt) of Harborcreek and Carrie Fuhrer (James Brannon) of Oconomowoc, Wisc., four great-grandchildren; Eliana, Ryan, Kristen, and Jacob, one great-great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to circumstances requiring social distancing at this time, there will not be any services. Burial will be private at Trinity Cemetery. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2020