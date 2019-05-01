|
Nancy J. Schleicher, age 69, of Harborcreek, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, on March 15, 1950, daughter of Jean Norris and the late Jack Norris.
Nancy was a registered nurse working for over 30 years in the Emergency Room at St. Vincent Health Center. She was a member of the East Erie Moose Club and enjoyed time with her dogs, Dallas, Angel, Nikki, Buddy, and Cayce.
In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert Schleicher; her son, Michael Carpin; her daughter, Christina Lozano (Michael); five grandchildren, Cody, Dylan, and Gavin Carpin, Jacob Waechter, and Olivia Lozano; two great-grandchildren, Leana and Brantley; her twin sisters, Linda Rodgers (Tony), and Brenda Esposito (Paul); and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Private Service will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Mark McCallion. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019