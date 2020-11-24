Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
Nancy J. Twaroski Slubowski, 94, went into God's loving arms on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Nancy was a resident of Manchester Commons in Fairview.
She was born in Erie on September 19, 1926, the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Nettie (Glance) Twaroski.
Nancy was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Parish. She was an active member of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Auxiliary since 1960. She was a 1945 graduate of Academy High School. After graduation, Nancy worked at General Telephone Company, where she was executive secretary for the vice president and chief engineer. Nancy was a volunteer at St. Mary's Home since 1990.
Nancy dedicated her life to her faith and to her family. She was a devout Christian who lived by example as a loving and forgiving person. The answer to any problem and the means to show thanksgiving for her countless blessings was simply to "Pray the Rosary". She was devoted to her family, placing everyone's needs before her own.
Nancy enjoyed numerous interests and hobbies. Some of these included a love of gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting, ceramics, crafts of all kinds, cake decorating, photography, scrapbooking, genealogy, reading, and even writing her own autobiography. She had a love of all animals and nature. She was an accomplished accordion player since childhood. She shared her love of music and dancing with her husband, Hank, for 60 years.
Nancy was proud of her Polish heritage. Not only did she speak the language but she cooked Polish cuisine for countless family gatherings.
Nancy, along with her husband, traveled across nearly every state including Alaska and Hawaii and as far away as Medugorje, Yugoslavia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. (Hank) Slubowski of 60 years, son Joseph Slubowski, great-grandson Gideon Slubowski, and in-laws, John and Mary (Kowalski) Slubowski.
Left to treasure her memory are her surviving children; David Slubowski, Patricia Steinbrink and husband Dr. William, Kenneth Slubowski and wife Audrey, Michael Slubowski and wife Robin, Marie Morris and husband Paul, John Slubowski and wife Sharon, Edward Slubowski and wife Kathy and daughter-in-law Monica Slubowski. In addition are her grandchildren, David Steinbrink and wife Maria, Jeff Steinbrink and wife Latoya, Daniel Steinbrink, Julie Steinbrink, M.D., and husband Keith Pyles, Robert Steinbrink and wife Katelyn, Angela Glover and husband Lance, Rebecca Seib, Joseph Slubowski, Luke Slubowski and wife Adrienne, Nicole Slubowski, Mitchell Slubowski, and Micki Loringer and husband Dan. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Lila Glover, Aurora Glover, Lennon Glover, Gunnar Slubowski, Micah Slubowski, Rachel Loringer, and Derek Loringer.
Friends may call on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, East 22nd & Reed St., from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and social distancing.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery next to Nancy's beloved husband Hank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 2220 Reed St., Erie, PA 16503.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
