Nancy Jane Zgraggen, 78, of Greenville, loving wife of Martin Alfred Zgraggen, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Born on March 23, 1941, in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Martha Gingenbach.
She was employed as an X-Ray Technician in multiple hospitals in Pennsylvania and Minnesota for over 30 years, she also managed a family practice in Minneapolis, Minnesota that was connected with the University of Minnesota. She volunteered at OLLI at Furman and was very active in the Greenville Newcomers. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Craig Zgraggen (Laurie) of Huntsville, Alabama and Timothy Zgraggen of New York, New York; three grandchildren, Craig Zgraggen, Jr., Andrew Zgraggen, and Robert Zgraggen; and one sister, Mary Ann Nash, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Gingenbach.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Greenville Area Parkinson Society, www.gapsonline.org, or to the , www.cancer.org.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Zgraggen family, www.MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020