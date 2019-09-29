|
|
Nancy Jean Weiser was born August 28, 1940, to Irene and Henry Weiser in Erie, Pa.
A talented calligrapher, artist and harmonica player, she resided in Cleveland since 1972, where she worked, and volunteered and was an active member at St. Augustine Parish. She enjoyed her cats, baseball, trains, wildlife, music and reading.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Charles Weiser and James Weiser, and sisters Therese Latham and Virginia Lukawski and is survived by her sister Cecile Horstman and brother Richard Weiser and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She passed peacefully on September 22, 2019, at Normandy Care Center in Rocky River, Ohio.
A committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 3325 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, on October 18th at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Church, 2486 West 14th St., Cleveland, OH 44113.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019