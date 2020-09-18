Nancy Kilianek passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home, following a brief illness.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Mae Polito.
Nancy worked for 27 years at Perry Plastics/Comtech. Afterward, she was a personal caregiver for 20 years, until the age of 76.
Nancy had a good work ethic, and was a stubborn and determined woman. Attending school through only the 8th grade, she went on to receive her GED at age 55. Nancy's favorite pastime was playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Kilianek, two daughters, Candy Lee and Dani Jo, two granddaughters, and her brother, Joseph Polito, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Smith (partner Billy), and her son, David E. Allshouse, Sr. (Melissa). She is also survived by four grandchildren, David, Nicole, Shon and Shonna, and eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy will be deeply missed, and forever loved by her family. Rest in peace.
Friends may call on the family on Saturday, September 19th from 11:00 until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th Street. All CDC Guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing, and capacity limits. Burial will be private at Calvary cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.