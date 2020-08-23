Nancy Koebel Watters left this world peacefully on August 18, 2020, in Denver, Colo. Born in Glen Ridge, N.J., on September 6, 1929, she lived in Erie, Pa., for more than 40 years, where she raised a family with her husband, Chuck (he predeceased her in 2015).
Nancy was above all else a Mom/Nana to her five children Sally Dow (Don), Chuck Watters (Judy), Laurie Nassif (Jon), Tim Watters (Margot) and Rob Watters (Nadine), 13 grandchildren: Courtney (Tim), Brian, Dirk (Lauren), Emma, Annie (Connor), Tim, Sally, Chris, Matthew, Sam, Leila, Charlie and Sylvie as well as three great-grandchildren: Cooper, Beckett and Hannah.
