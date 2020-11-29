Nancy L. Bowen Huegel Kueczynski, age 90, of Erie passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born in Erie on February 23, 1930, daughter of the late William and Louise Stubbe Bowen.
Nancy had been employed by General Electric for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and the GE Retiree's Association.
Nancy is survived by three daughters, Georgetta Kent of Nevada, Jane Hull (Phillip) of Erie, and N. Lynn Bauer of California; three sons, Thomas Huegel of California, Donald Huegel (Mary) of Butler, and George Huegel (Olga) of California; one daughter-in-law, Susan Huegel of Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several stepbrothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by one son, Robert Huegel; and one brother, William Bowen.
Due to Covid-19, a private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, Alzheimer's Activity Fund, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417.
