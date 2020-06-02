Nancy L. Lynch, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family following a short illness on May 30th, 2020. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on August 5th, 1935 and spent her life in Erie until moving to Apple Valley Lake near Kenyon College in Howard, Ohio in October 2019.
Nancy was a long-time, top selling realtor ending her career as Manager and Broker of the largest office of Spiegel Realty. When Spiegel's was sold to Howard Hanna, Nancy was named as Vice President of Howard Hanna of Residential Sales.
Following her retirement from the real estate business, she became an avid artist, with her art work being displayed in many shows and winning a multitude of ribbons and awards.
She also belonged to the A.C. Club, Erie Yacht Club, Lake Shore Country Club, Erie Maennerchor Club, the prestigious Junior League of Erie and the Seedling Garden Club to name just a few.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 36 years, James (Jim) Lynch, two daughters, Kristen Cassady (Patrick Dunphy) of Mt. Ulla, N.C., and Sharon Rettger of Erie, Pa.; one son, Robert Baer (Sydney) of Denver, Colo., two stepsons, James (Jim) Lynch (Carla Edmiston) of Erie, Pa., Christopher Lynch (Tina), Ellicott City, Md.; and stepdaughter Jackie Lynch Kinser (Dave) of Howard, Ohio; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Doris & mildred Baker and her brother Edward Baker.
Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gambier, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be made in Nancy's name to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050, 740-623-2248.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 2, 2020.