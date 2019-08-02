|
|
Nancy L. Patterson Anderson, 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on May 30, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Mary Agnes Lee Patterson.
Nancy worked as a claims facilitator with Erie Insurance for 17 years before retirement. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Anderson; and one sister, Betty Chapman.
Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Walko and her husband, Thomas, of Harrisburg, Kristie Fioravanti and her husband, Donald, of Erie, and Karrie George and her husband, Mark, of Erie; one son, William J. Anderson of Erie; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services there at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2019