Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Patterson Anderson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Patterson Anderson Obituary
Nancy L. Patterson Anderson, 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on May 30, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Mary Agnes Lee Patterson.

Nancy worked as a claims facilitator with Erie Insurance for 17 years before retirement. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Anderson; and one sister, Betty Chapman.

Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Walko and her husband, Thomas, of Harrisburg, Kristie Fioravanti and her husband, Donald, of Erie, and Karrie George and her husband, Mark, of Erie; one son, William J. Anderson of Erie; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services there at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now