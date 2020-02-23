|
|
Nancy L. Smith Johnson, age 82, of McKean Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, after an extended illness. She was born on February 16, 1938, the daughter of the late John Henry and Gladys Otteni Smith.
She was employed at the First National Bank of Edinboro, Marine Bank, and PNC Bank over her 34 years of employment.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McKean, and enjoyed camping, traveling around the U.S., where she visited 44 out of the 48 original states, crafts, crossword puzzles, scrapbooks, and especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband Jared W. Johnson, Jr., her children: Richard Johnson (Michelle) of Edinboro, Dennis Johnson (Gwyn) of McKean, James Johnson (Terri) of Corpus Christi, Texas, one brother Richard Smith (Katherine), and her grandchildren: Keri Youse, Tara Gaylor, Jim, Tonya, Kristin, Brad, and Bryan Johnson.
Private services will be announced at a later date by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Private interment will be held.
The entire Johnson family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Fairview Manor and UPMC Hamot for the excellent care given to Nancy.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020