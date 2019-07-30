|
Nancy Laughery McDannel, 78, of McKean, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on May 17, 1941, a daughter of the late George and Beatrice Phelps Laughery.
Nancy graduated from McDowell High School, where she met her husband Dick. She was married to Dick for 52 years and was a constant and devoted wife. For the majority of Nancy's life, she was a homemaker. Previously, she had worked at GTE in Erie and in the cafeteria at McKean Elementary School. She provided childcare for more than forty children over thirty years, along with helping to raise most of her grandchildren. Nancy was the type of person always thinking of others first. She was a constant caregiver. Nancy's children and grandchildren were always her first priority. Nancy loved to knit, sew, and bake, and enjoyed camping with family and friends. She spent years researching her family genealogy. She enjoyed attending General McLane High School football and basketball games with her husband Dick, until his death.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. McDannel; and her sister, Lou Ella Laughery.
Survivors include two daughters, Shauna Ruoff and her husband, Jamison, of Wilmington, N.C. and Robin Brown and her husband, Chris, of Edinboro; one son, Dale McDannel of Cranesville, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Nicole McDannel, Casey Brown and his fiancé, Tarra Cassella, Katrina McDannel, Jill Davis and her husband, Justin, Kennedy Brown, Owen Ruoff, and Jules Ruoff; four great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Beau Grossman, Hope Davis, and Easton McDannel; three sisters, Mary Ann Buetikofer of Erie, Betty Jean Suchar and her husband, Paul, of Columbus, Pa., and Bonnie McFarland of Ohio; two brothers, Phillip Laughery and his wife, Kathe, of Waterford, and Kenneth Laughery and his wife, Barbara, of Oak Harbor, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sterrettania Cemetery.
