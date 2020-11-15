1/1
Nancy Lee Carner
1946 - 2020
Nancy Lee Carner, age 73, of Fairview, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Girard on December 3, 1946, a daughter of the late Harry V. and Mary F. Green Schaefer.

Nancy graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School.

She was a loving homemaker and had worked for Victim Witness and for the Rape Crisis Center for several years, where she was able to help and counsel people. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. Nancy was an associate member of the West Houston Bible Church. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brent Mansfield.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Marshall Carner; children, Joe Mansfield (Marci) of Conneaut, Ohio, Jon Carner (Cheryl) of Roanoke, Va. and Heidi Wurst (Craig) of Erie, Pa. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Lou Mann of Columbus, Ind. and Myra Caroline Warren (Bobby) of North Carolina. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to a service there on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. with son-in-law, Craig Wurst officiating.

Burial to follow at Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, P.O. Box 96105, Washington, DC 20090-6105.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Mr Carner and Family I'm so sorry for your loss of Nancy. She was always so nice and very kind. My thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
JoAnn Brown (Birk)
Friend
