1/1
Nancy Lou Rose Harrington
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lou Rose Harrington, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. She was born on April 2, 1936, in Erie, a daughter of the late William H. and Bertha L. (Giek) Rose.

She was a 1954 graduate of McDowell High School. Nancy worked as a secretary. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.) and served as a past matron, was former District Deputy and was a current member of the O.E.S. Chapter #153. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, shuffleboard, crocheting, kayaking, collecting Boyd's Bears, and Volkswagens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James F. Harrington.

She is survived by one son, Fred and wife Tracy; two grandsons, Tyler (Jess) and Dylan (Tiffany); one granddaughter, Lindsay Crum (Shawn); and three great-grandsons, Hayden, Dawsyn, and Dakotah; two sisters, Connie Kruse and Amy Hein and husband Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to UPMC Family Hospice 1700 Peach St. Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Wintergreen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved