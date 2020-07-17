Nancy Lou Rose Harrington, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. She was born on April 2, 1936, in Erie, a daughter of the late William H. and Bertha L. (Giek) Rose.
She was a 1954 graduate of McDowell High School. Nancy worked as a secretary. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.) and served as a past matron, was former District Deputy and was a current member of the O.E.S. Chapter #153. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, shuffleboard, crocheting, kayaking, collecting Boyd's Bears, and Volkswagens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James F. Harrington.
She is survived by one son, Fred and wife Tracy; two grandsons, Tyler (Jess) and Dylan (Tiffany); one granddaughter, Lindsay Crum (Shawn); and three great-grandsons, Hayden, Dawsyn, and Dakotah; two sisters, Connie Kruse and Amy Hein and husband Robert; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to UPMC Family Hospice 1700 Peach St. Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
