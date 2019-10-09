|
|
Nancy Marie (Williams) Donatucci, 84, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed into eternal life on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, East Pennsboro Township.
She was the beloved wife of Gerard "Jerry" Donatucci for sixty years, the daughter of the late William and Isabel Williams, and sister of the late Barbara Williams Litowkin, mother of Jody Clement, Steven and wife Vanessa Donatucci, William and wife Sandy Donatucci, and Jennifer and husband Gregory Cleckner, grandmother of Anthony, Christopher and Marcus Clement, Caley Shutter, Olivia and Abbigail Cleckner, and Kyle, Ashley, Noah, Timothy and Stephanie Donatucci and six great-grandchildren, and also care provider and beloved friend, Faustina Anning.
She was "Nana" to her grandchildren, each of whom she loved unconditionally. In return, they loved, honored and revered their Nana completely.
Nancy graduated from Strong Vincent High School, Erie, Pennsylvania, and attended Houston University for a short time. She was a former member of Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, Mechanicsburg, worked as an office manager for an electrical union in Houston, Texas, and was an independent IT employment placement contractor in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. She served as a fundraiser and supporter for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and supported Gift of Life, the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. Visitation with the family will be one hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to service time in the funeral home with the Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 4:45, just prior to the visitation. A private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Nancy's memory go to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Maryland Chapter, 1777 Reisterstown Rd., West Commerce Center, Suite 206, Pikesville, MD 21208.
