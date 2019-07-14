Nancy Marie Schillinger, age 81, passed away on July 11, 2019.



She was born in Erie on March 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys Huber Schillinger.



Nancy graduated in 1956 from Villa Maria Academy. Her first job was at General Telephone Co. in Erie as an accountant until 1963.



She relocated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1963 and worked for Stoufer Foods for 15 years. In 1979 she started working with Calfee Halter Law Firm as a Receptionist and switch board operator for 29 years until her retirement.



Nancy was an avid reader and was a member of several book clubs. She enjoyed country music with Marty Robbins being one of her favorite singers.



She loved to travel. From the years 1970 through 1995, Nancy traveled to visit many friends, making her way to the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as many other trips during that time.



Late 2015, Nancy returned to Erie to be near remaining family and moved into Sarah Reed Senior Living Center where, to her credit and sweetness, she made many friends with the caring staff, being known as the "Diva."



Nancy is survived by her older sister, Marilyn Schillinger of Erie, and a younger sister, Judith Cook (Charlie) of McKean. Many cousins also survive.



Services and burial were held at the convenience of the family.



Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019