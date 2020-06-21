Nancy Michaels Krupp
1934 - 2020
Nancy Michaels Krupp passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born on September 26, 1934, she was the daughter of William and Mary Schuster Michaels.

Nancy earned her license as a practical nurse while raising a family of four. She had a huge heart for those suffering with mental illness, working most of her 30-year career with St. Vincent's Health Center's Serenity Recovery Center. Nancy was a member of Grace Church in McKean. She loved the Word of God, and remained a Bible student all her life as a member of "Digging Deeper" women's Bible study group. She loved John 3:16 and Psalm 23, saying that she was living out this Psalm during her final days in this world. She was a member of TOPS PA 0056, not only achieving her weight loss goal, but once appearing on the cover of TOPS magazine to celebrate her success. Nancy loved to sing for weddings, recitals and in church choirs. Nancy enjoyed travel, many crafts, thrift store shopping and writing letters to the editor.

Nancy was preceded in death by two husbands, Kenneth Trapp, the father of her four daughters, and by James Krupp.

She is survived by her sister June Kaufman (George), four daughters, Cheryl Trapp Boyd (Sam), Bonnie Wittmaak (Donnie), Carolyn Lindenmuth (David) and Jennifer Tower; two grandsons, Chris Lindenmuth (Shelley) and Joe Lindenmuth (Yelana), two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and long-time friend Randy Rickwire.

The family held a private ceremony at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with Pastor Al Detter presiding.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy asks everyone to read and contemplate John 3. For more information about Nancy's life, please go to nancykrupp.weebly.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

