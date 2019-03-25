|
Old Hippie
Nancy N. Miller, age 64, of Erie, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at LECOM at Presque Isle. Born August 1, 1954 in Pleasantville, Calif., she was a daughter of the late Ruffus and Dorothy (Beckman) Newton.
Nancy was the Club Steward at the Cascade Park Club for many years and had many friends there. She loved growing plants and had many throughout her home. She used to enjoy camping, horses and going to rodeos. Nancy wanted to thank all who befriended her during her journey. "She wasn't where she had been. She wasn't where she was going…but she was on her way."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles R. Newton.
Survivors include her sisters, Linda Wozniak, of Union City, Ella Moore, husband John, of Erie, and Cindy Gorney, husband Gary, of Lexington, N.C.; a brother, James Hemmerely, wife Debora, of Bradenton, Fla.; several nieces and nephews, including Sarah Wozniak; and her cat, Jack.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., and may attend a funeral service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
