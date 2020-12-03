Nancy P. Zimmerman, 89, of Meadville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wesbury Grace Center.
She was born on February 27, 1931 in Boonville, Ind., the second daughter of Gilbert & Mary "Elizabeth" (Schenk) Perigo.
She attended Purdue University, where she met the love of her life Henry "Hank" Zimmerman. They married in 1950 and formed a partnership in ministry and in life. They served various United Methodist churches over the next 46 years. Nancy held several jobs, including working for the Penn State Extension Office, but the job she loved the most was raising their eight children. She was very involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities. Nancy had a beautiful singing voice, which she shared in all the church choirs and at many weddings. She loved gardening and was generous with her floral design talents with countless alter arrangements. Her culinary and budgeting skills were put to use raising a large family, organizing church dinners, and hosting countless neighborhood gatherings. She was a remarkable woman, a woman of strength, woman of faith, a supportive mother and grandmother, with a sense of humor and poise.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her three sisters: Marian Hunter, Suzanne Hinckfoot and Carolyn Dodson; her loving husband Rev. Henry "Hank" Zimmerman; her son Paul Zimmerman; her son-in-law Frank Martin; and her grandson-in-law Jeremy Morton.
She is survived by her sister Lois Truax of Benbrook, Texas; her seven children: Steve (Carole) Zimmerman of Meadville, Pa., Debra (Martin Wakeman) Zimmerman of Barton, Vermont, Mark (Donna) Zimmerman of Meadville, Pa., Dawn Martin of Conneaut Lake, Pa., Jon (Melissa) Zimmerman of Moorpark, Calif., Diane (Dan) Craven of Meadville, Pa. and Hank (Connie) Zimmerman of Conneaut Lake, Pa.; 13 grandchildren: Joe Zimmerman, Jennifer Morton, Chuck (Jen) Zimmerman, Dale Zimmerman, Chelsea (Chris) DeProfio, Erica (Tom) Cox, Colin (Emily) Zimmerman, Kelsey (Kurt) Miller, Spencer (Gary) Stockdale, Tucker Zimmerman, DJ (Jen) Craven, Torie (Brian) Shapter and Macey Zimmerman as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville, where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net
