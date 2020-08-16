1/1
Nancy (Cunningham) Urban
1963 - 2020
Nancy (Cunningham) Urban, 56, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 2, 1963, in Erie, a daughter of the late William and Jeanne (Mogel) Cunningham.

She graduated from Tech Memorial High School and had been employed at Sanner Office Supply as a sales representative. Nancy cherished spending time with her family and friends. Among her interests were decorating her home, especially at Christmas time, tending to her plants, flower garden and her cat Zoey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Beth Guckes and her brother, Neal Cunningham.

She is survived by her sister, Alice Bonnell (John) of Morgantown, Pa. and her two brothers, William Cunningham (Patty) of Erie, and Allen Cunningham (Mel) of North East.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family, with arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
