Nancy (Cunningham) Urban, 56, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 2, 1963, in Erie, a daughter of the late William and Jeanne (Mogel) Cunningham.
She graduated from Tech Memorial High School and had been employed at Sanner Office Supply as a sales representative. Nancy cherished spending time with her family and friends. Among her interests were decorating her home, especially at Christmas time, tending to her plants, flower garden and her cat Zoey.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Beth Guckes and her brother, Neal Cunningham.
She is survived by her sister, Alice Bonnell (John) of Morgantown, Pa. and her two brothers, William Cunningham (Patty) of Erie, and Allen Cunningham (Mel) of North East.
May she rest in peace.
