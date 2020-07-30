1/1
Naomi Chittester
1929 - 2020
Naomi Chittester, age 91, of Riverview, Fla., formerly of Erie, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Corry, Pa., on June 23, 1929, daughter of the late Paul and Marjorie Long.

Naomi was a strong woman of faith. For many years, she was affiliated with Interfaith Worship Center where she played the piano and sang in the choir with her brothers and sisters. Naomi was an avid bird watcher and appreciated beautiful flowers.

Naomi is survived by five daughters, Anne Lynch, Nancy Moul, Betty Lamp, Donna Klinger, and Penny Tuberosa (Tom); one son, Wade Chittester; 22 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon conducted by Rev. Gene Kennett. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
