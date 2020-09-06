Naomi "Nick" Lookenhouse, age 93, passed away on September 1, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center. Formerly of North East and residing at LECOM SLC for the past 3 ½ years, she was born in North East, a daughter to the late Orville and Mildred (Schultz) Bogenschutz.
Naomi graduated from North East High School, class of 1945. During high school, she worked in her parent's furniture store Bogenschutz Home Furnishings, taking ownership when her parents retired. After selling the store, she worked as a fulltime bookkeeper for Filutze Plumbing and Heating. Naomi also worked part-time for Bova's Pizza Shop and McCord Memorial Library as bookkeeper in North East.
She was a member of the North East Fireman's Auxiliary for 67 years and a member of numerous organizations as she volunteered throughout her lifetime contributing countless hours. She was honored Grand Marshall of the North East Fireman's Cherry Festival Parade twice and in 2018 celebrated 65 years in the North East Fireman's Auxiliary by riding in the Cherry Festival Parade.
Naomi enjoyed conversation, caring for others, and doing errands, going on trips and being with her classmates, friends and family. She will be remembered for her kind heart and generosity.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jean B. Luke. Naomi is survived by her daughter, Carol L. Lang; her granddaughters, Kara M. Lang (Mike Hain), Alana Lang Sorenson (Dennis), a special great-grandson Aiden Sorenson whom played "Go Fish" and "Old Maid" with her; and three special family members, Erin Cook, Heather Scott and Jameson Polanski.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Ferretti, Dr. Tony Ferretti, Dr. James Lin and the entire staff at LECOM Senior Living Center for their wonderful care over the years to Naomi.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake Street, North East, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North East Fireman's Auxiliary, North East Community Nursing Services or McCord Memorial Library.
