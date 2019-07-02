Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center
5031 West Ridge Road
, Erie, PA
Naomi Wood SSJ


1939 - 2019
Naomi Wood SSJ Obituary
Naomi Wood, SSJ, 80, formerly Sister Ann Catherine Wood, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on July 1, 2019, in the 61st year of her religious life. She was born in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, on June 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Francis and Anna (Sekelsky) Wood.

She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph from Holy Rosary Parish in Johnsonburg, Pa., on August 27, 1958 and professed her final vows on August 15, 1966.

Sister Naomi attended Holy Rosary elementary school and Public High School in Johnsonburg. She earned a B.S. in elementary education from Villa Maria College, Erie, Pa., in 1969. Her ministries included teaching at St. Ann, Blessed Sacrament, St. Patrick, St. Andrew, and St. Peter schools in Erie and St. Agatha School in Meadville, Pa. She also ministered in accounting and administration at Saint Vincent Health Center, and most recently, she served in accounting and human resources at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. She retired in 2016.

She is survived by two brothers, Norbert of East Hampton, Conn. and William of Terryville, Conn. She is also survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph.

No calling hours will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506-1249. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling arrangements.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 2, 2019
