Natalie Hodack Schenck, 85, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Golden Living Center Western Reserve.
She was born in Albion, Pa. on September 19, 1934, a daughter of the late Adam and Anna Harahutz Hodack.
Natalie graduated from Albion High School and went on to graduate from Westminster College. She worked as an office manager for her husband, Arthur, for many years. She loved the theater, especially the Erie Playhouse, and enjoyed antiques.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Adam Hodack.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Arthur Schenck; two sons, William A. Schenck of Girard and David P. Schenck and his wife, Ninette, of Arizona; two daughters, Kathleen Topp and her husband, Ian, of Edinboro and Debra Orr of North Carolina; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.