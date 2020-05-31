Natalie Hodack Schenck
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natalie Hodack Schenck, 85, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Golden Living Center Western Reserve.

She was born in Albion, Pa. on September 19, 1934, a daughter of the late Adam and Anna Harahutz Hodack.

Natalie graduated from Albion High School and went on to graduate from Westminster College. She worked as an office manager for her husband, Arthur, for many years. She loved the theater, especially the Erie Playhouse, and enjoyed antiques.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Adam Hodack.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Arthur Schenck; two sons, William A. Schenck of Girard and David P. Schenck and his wife, Ninette, of Arizona; two daughters, Kathleen Topp and her husband, Ian, of Edinboro and Debra Orr of North Carolina; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved