Natalie Rae (Stahon) Collins, 62, of Lake City, died unexpectedly on Monday November 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 28, 1957, in Erie, a daughter of the late Charles and Mera Le (Mando) Stahon.
Natalie graduated from Tech Memorial High School, in Erie, in 1975. Following high school, she worked at the family business, LNM Plastics and was later employed at Grettler's Meats (now McDonald's Meats) in Girard for over 20 years. She was most recently employed at Grimm Industries in Fairview.
She enjoyed hunting for beach glass with her friends, puzzles and crocheting and taking care of her cat, "The Boy."
Survivors include her daughters, Kara L. King (Joshua Payne) and Sheena R. King (Timothy Peterson); two sons, Shawn Collins (Michelle) and Shannon Collins; a sister, Susan Stahon; a brother, Peter Chaffin; ten grandchildren; a niece; a nephew; and her best friend, Joy Teribery.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Natalie Collins memorial fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019