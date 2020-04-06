|
Natasha A. Nieratko, age 43, of Erie, passed away at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving parents.
She was born in Erie on June 16, 1976, a daughter of Robert and Gayanne (Kester) Nieratko.
Natasha attended Academy High School where she participated in the SPAVA dance program and went on to graduate from Central High School's class of 1994. Following high school, she was a cast member in the "Up With People" program, going on a yearlong musical tour through the United States and Western Europe. Immediately following her "Up With People" experience where she was blessed to have made many enduring friendships around the world, she attended Barat College in Lake Forest, Ill., graduating with a degree in Dance Therapy.
She held a variety of administrative positions in the northern Chicago area prior to moving back to Erie.
Natasha was truly an Erieite at heart in that she deeply appreciated the unique benefits the city offers: Presque Isle State Park, the spectacular scenic views along the Bayfront Walkway, the seasonal changes in weather, and the many specialty stores.
As a person who courageously dealt with cancer both as a child and as an adult, her dream was to have become an inspirational and motivational speaker with the theme of " Finding JOY In The JOurneY." With a fierce determination to overcome obstacles, she maintained a positive, hopeful and faith-filled attitude and was a source of inspiration for people who came to know her. While residing in the Chicago area, she enjoyed her involvementin Toastmasters International, receiving numerous awards for the speeches she presented.
She is survived by the joy of her life, her son, Maxon Nieratko; two sisters, Suzanne Lent (Rick) of Meadville; Elaine Gavio (Joe) of Fairview; and her brother, Mark Nieratko (LeAnna) of Erie. Her nieces include Lilly and Rosie Nieratko and nephews include Owen Gavio and Lyle Nieratko. She is further survived by her uncles Donald Nieratko (Kathleen) of Erie; Norman Nieratko of San Diego; William Kester (Kathi) of Fairview; and her aunts Barbara Starke (Donald) of Cranberry Township, Pa; and Mary Ann Divins (John) of The Villages, Fla., as well as many cousins. She was blessed to have two wonderful life-long friends, Megan Flatley and Jena Banks Gonzalez, and a special "thanks" goes to both of them for the love and support they gave Natasha over the years. Likewise, for two of her dear friends in the Chicago area, Mary Ann McDowell and Laura Gielow, heart-felt gratitude is expressed for the love, care and concern they had for Natasha.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
