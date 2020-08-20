Nathan R. Cross passed away peacefully at his home in Philadelphia, Pa. on August 9, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1989 in Yuma, Ariz. to Theresa and the late Robert Cross.
Nathan was a 2012 graduate of Temple University. He was previously employed at Aspira in Philadelphia, and currently worked for the US Census. He enjoyed traveling, history, music and spending time with his friends. Nathan will be remembered for his adventurous spirit and sense of humor.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister Kelsey Cross. He also leaves to treasure his memory many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The Pennsylvania Burial Company in Philadelphia, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.