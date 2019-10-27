|
|
Nathaniel Garlington, Jr., age 69, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born on June 25, 1950, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Nathaniel and Annie (Gay) Garlington, Sr.
Nathaniel loved sports, reading, bike riding, and spending time with his family.
Nathaniel is survived by his sisters Cheryl Garlington and Laurie Garlington, both of Erie, brothers George Garlington (Carrie) of Erie, Stephen Garlington of Philadelphia, Timothy Garlington of Erie, and Brian Garlington of Erie, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Garlington.
Visitation will be held at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon with Pastor Michael Coles officiating. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019