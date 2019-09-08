|
|
Nealy Mae Leach-Ruff, 73, of Erie, Pa., made her glorious earthly transition to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Prairie Point, Miss., on March 29, 1946, to the late Neal Tate and Carrie Lee Miller Tate Hollis
Following graduation from high school, Nealy attended Mississippi Valley State, where she graduated with a degree in English. Education was of such importance in Nealy's life, especially regarding her grandchildren.
She was a dedicated employee of the Housing Authority of the City of Erie for 43 years, where she held the title of Supervisor of Tenant Selection and Lead Coordinator of the Section 8 department.
Nealy accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior at an early age. She was devoted to prayer and worship. Nealy was a faithful member of Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev. Cleveland Ulmer, where she was a trustee and superintendent of the Sunday school program, and excelled as an educator for the Lord.
Nealy was the former First Lady of Bethel AME Church, New Castle, Pa., and later became a member of St. James AME Church in Erie, where she was a member of the music department. For several years, she religiously ministered at various nursing homes throughout Erie as a strong woman of faith. She spoke of God's Glory, His Word and the message of the Cross.
In 2015, Nealy married Ray Parker and was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with all her grandchildren, especially Anthony "Rudy" Pearson Jr., a grandson whom she helped raise from birth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Rev. Charles Julious Ruff; her brothers, Sandy Tate, Joe Tate, and Charles Hollis; and her sister, Bobby Jean Tate.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ray Parker; her daughter, Nadine Leach(Alphonso Pickens) Erie, Pa.; her son, Matthew Leach III, New Orleans, La.; her stepchildren, Carlena Mitchel (Josh), Carla Gore (Terry), Elizabeth, Felicia, Natasha, Emmanuel, Anthony, and Charles Ruff Jr., Atlanta, Ga.; five brothers, Ben Tate, Dallas, Texas, Essie Hollis (Sharon), Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Roy Hollis Jr. (Christine) Erie, Pa., Willie Dale Hollis (Rachel), Jacksonville, Fla., and Eddie Hollis, Erie, Pa.; four sisters, Lula Mickel, Erie, Pa., Doris Johnson (Melvin), San Antonio, Texas, Dorothy Hollis-Batts, and Kathryn Hollis, both of Erie, Pa.; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. James AME Church, 238 East 11th St., where a home going celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Dale Snyder Sr. M. DIV, eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 8, 2019