Neil J. "Beef" Baxter, 60, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the family farm in Albion, Pa. Neil was affectionately known as "Jim" and "Beef" by his family, friends and community.
Neil was born on February 22, 1960, the son of Neil H. Baxter and the late Ruth (Carol) Baxter. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Joan (Rutkowski) Baxter and their sons Bryce and Drew Baxter of Albion, Pa. Also surviving are his sisters, Emma (Roman) Mack of Albion, Catherine (Ramy) Brooks of Alaska and Joanne (Bill) Bolte of Cranesville, along with several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
After graduating in 1978 from Northwestern High School in Albion, Neil worked at Johnsons Controls until leaving to fulfill his lifetime passion of farming. He worked along side his father on the family dairy farm, Ne-Ru Farm in Albion. In recent years he worked the farm with his sons, which made him complete. Over the years, he employed many young men and women from the community and prided himself in not only being their "boss", but also their mentor, friend and support. To him, they were family.
After family, friends and his farm, "Beef" was passionate about serving his community and anyone in need. He lived life with the belief that everyone should be treated with respect, dignity and as if he was no better than they were. He was involved in the Albion Area Fair since his youth and was the current President, having served in that capacity the past ten years. He was also a past Conneaut Township Supervisor and former Chairman of the Erie County FSA County Committee.
Throughout his year-long battle with leukemia, Neil taught us all about strength, courage and the importance of family, friends and community. He would want everyone to remember to love, encourage, support and be kind to one another and live life to the fullest.
Friends may call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., Girard, Pa. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Albion Fair Grounds, Livestock Barn entrance off of North Main St., Albion.
Burial will be at Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albion Area Fair, PO Box 94, Albion, PA 16401.
