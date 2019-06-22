Nelda H. Scalzitti Hart, age 92, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living Center.



Nelda was born on February 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Felix J. Scalzitti and Annunziata (Anna) Pallotta Scalzitti.



Nelda had a long and full life. She was a homemaker and proud of her family, and was the happiest when family would spend time together, no reason needed. She attended Sacred Heart Church and was a member of the Rosary Society and had a great devotion to Mary, the Blessed Mother. Giving back to the church and community was very important to her. Along with her husband Richard, she volunteered for many years at the church's Food Pantry. They were members of the Golden Hearts Club, which encouraged senior members of the congregation to stay active. Nelda participated in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life fundraiser events as a survivor, having beaten cancer once. Her hobbies included ceramics, knitting and collecting Hummel figurines. She enjoyed traveling with their pop up trailer and spent many Erie winters in Florida as "snow birds."



In addition to her parents, Nelda was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard D. Hart, who passed away February 21st, 2019, her brothers, John and Nick Scalzitti, sisters, AnnaMarie Scalzitti and Gilda Scalzitti Myers (Ray), plus two of her children, Nancy M. Schlegel and Richard A. "Rick" Hart.



Survivors include a daughter, Susan Hart, grandchildren Adam Zaborowski (Cassandra), Randall Schlegel, Matthew Zaborowski, Beth Zaborowski Lanich (Gregory) and Siobhann Hart, and sisters-in-law, Joyce Bahm Dodge (Ray) and Molly Ingro Scalzitti (John). Many nieces and nephews also survive.



Nelda's family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of Family Hospice for their expert care, compassion and support during her illness.



A "thank you" also goes to the aides and nurses at Sarah Reed Senior Living Center for their kindness and care. We're forever grateful. All of you made a difficult time a bit easier.



Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com



Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary