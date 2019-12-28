|
Nels A. Nelson, age 90, of North East, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. He was born on October 3, 1929 in Harborcreek, Pa., the son of the late Oscar S. and Gerda Nelson.
Nels graduated in 1949 from Harborcreek High School where he was the first Homecoming King. He loved playing football and was honored to be nominated by his teammates to play in the 1948 Save-An-Eye All-Star game. Nels owned and operated Nelson Fruit Farms in Harborcreek. The farm and roadside stand started by his father Oscar and now continued on by his son Richard has been known for generations for their fine fruits and vegetables and especially their corn. He was a member of the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge 399 of North East. He loved fishing, hunting and airplanes. Nels had his pilot's license and formerly owned his own airplane flying out of Moorhead Airport.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Lainey Nelson on July 9, 2003; and his sister, Anna Marie Hallgren.
He is survived by his son, Richard Nelson (Lisa) of Harborcreek; daughter, Carol Komorowski (Paul) of North East; grandchildren, Vanessa Luke, Rachel Nelson, Maria Komorowski, Grace Komorowski, and Matthew Komorowski; great-grandchildren, Blake Whitcomb and Kasen Luke; a niece, Jenny Ann Brinling; and two nephews, Ted Hallgren and John Brobst; He is further survived by several cousins in Sweden, and lastly his dear friend, Lucille Shunk.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and are invited to William D. Elkin Funeral Home for a funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Jean Kuebler of Faith Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 W 8th St., Erie. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
