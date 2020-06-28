Nelson L. Vollentine, age 68, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 22, 2020, following an extended illness. Nellie, as he was affectionately called by his family, was born in Erie, on January 27, 1952, son of the late Gerald N. Vollentine and Ethel M. (Proctor) Yourkonis.
Nelson was a graduate of East High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War Era. Nelson was honorably discharged in 1974 following two years of service to his country. He was previously employed by Erie Forge and Steel for 25 years. Following his employment there, he went on to work as a truck driver for Werner Enterprises until his retirement; at which time he then served as a part-time cook in the kitchen of Last Shot Bar & Grill.
Nelson was a member of the Polish Falcons, Nest #610, St. Mary's Club and Cascade Club. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting in years past and collecting and splitting wood. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved to share jokes. Most importantly, Nelson had a giving spirit and would always go the extra mile to help anyone in need, even at the end of his life when it became a bit more difficult.
In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Steven ("T.J.") Cornell, Jr.; his beloved companion, Wanda Vollentine; two half-brothers, Hank and Herb Vollentine; and one stepbrother, Joe Yourkonis.
Survivors include his two children, Tammera Brown (Burt) and Robert ("Bob") Vollentine; one sister, Alice Vollentine; six grandchildren, Brandi, Amber, Savannah, Tiffany, Christian ("Tye") and Adrian; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service to be conducted there at 6 p.m. Following the service, full military honors will be rendered. A private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family in care of the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.