Nicholas A. Angiolelli, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the loving care of Tidewell Hospice after a long battle with lung cancer.
He was born in New Castle, Pa. to the late Agostino Angiolelli and Josephine Butch Angiolelli.
Nick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Angiolelli; three children, Kerry (Blosl) Angiolelli of Pittsburgh, Pa., Nicholas (Lisa) Angiolelli of Erie, Pa., and Greg Angiolelli of Pittsburgh, Pa. He also leaves behind his granddaughter, Zoe Angiolelli. He is further survived by his four siblings: Ann (Joseph) Delia, Vincent (Donna) Angiolelli, Gerald (June) Angiolelli and Carmela (Richard) Champ.
Nick retired from the United States Navy after 20 years having achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He joined the Navy during the Korean War, and was stationed at the hospital in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during the Bay of Pigs. He served aboard ship during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Nick went on to serve as medical support for the United States Marine Corps in the jungle during the Vietnam War. Nick retired from the Navy in 1976 and received his bachelor's degree from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania while working full time for Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview, Pa. Nick retired from Pleasant Ridge Manor after 25 years of service. Nick was a long-standing member of the American Legion.
Nick loved bowling, building model ships, working outside, and could fix and build anything. He could always be counted on to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Nick will be interred at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa. He will be honored by the American Legion at a date to be announced.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2019